Frantic Milton Keynes family in urgent appeal to find missing boy with mental age of a 10-year-old

A frantic Milton Keynes family has put an urgent appeal for anybody who has seen a missing 18-year-old who has the mental age of a 10-year-old.

Vulnerable Joshua Worwood has special educational needs and a speech impediment.

Joshua has been missing since Sunday

He went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning and he has taken his concessional bus pass and train pass - which means he could be anywhere in the country.

It is not believed he took money or food with him and he does not have a phone.

Joshua's home is in the West Midlands but he lived in Milton Keynes when he was younger and still has family here.

His aunt Kerriann Crossman said: "I am from Milton Keynes and Joshua has other family in Bletchley, Milton Keynes so there is a good chance that he could try and get to us as he often talks about visiting.

An appeal on social media

"I am hoping the Citizen can please help me reach out to your readers as I know you have so many across the UK.

"We are working alongside the police to get his picture distributed across the country to help find him. We are absolutely desperate to know he is safe and well and just want him to get home. We have family and friends searching different areas and are just so worried and concerned."

West Midlands police have confirmed that Joshua’s bus pass was last detected on a bus heading away from Birmingham Moor Street on Sunday afternoon, but there has been no activity since then.

Joshua is thought to be wearing a navy blue coat and blue Adidas trainers.

Joshua, 18, has the mental age of a 10-year-old

Anybody that sees him, or who has seen him since Sunday afternoon, should contact West Midlands police immediately on 101.