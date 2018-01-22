Freda, 86, has lift off in Milton Keynes

Earlier this month members of the Golden Years senior citizen’s club went on tour to Milton Keynes where they achieved their biggest challenge since the club launched six months ago - an indoor Skydive!

The Northamptonshire-based group had lift off at iFly in Milton Keynes.

Eighty-six year old Freda Richards was the oldest member of the group to do it, but she wasn’t the only octogenarian partaking; 83 year old Terry and 80 year old Ann also joined other members to overcome their nerves and raise money for various charities close to their hearts.

Explaining the background to Golden Years, founder Meg Neilan said: “It’s a group for older people to embrace life and live like retired teenagers by enjoying brand new experiences whilst keeping active and sociable.

“This group and everyone part of it make me so proud! They are inspirational and my hope is that we can encourage others in our community and further afield to address and hopefully change the negative view of old age that society often portrays and show just how fun it can be,” she added.

Golden Years’ next exciting event is an intergenerational Roller Disco on Friday, March 9 at Benham Sports Arena, Moulton Park. This is a fundraising event open to the public and organisers are encouraging families to bring their older relatives along to join in with the fun.

Golden Years members will be there to adapt the skating for those wanting to give it a go or for those who simply want to soak up the atmosphere there will be lots on offer.

Anyone interested in learning more about this event can call 07376 732084 or email goldenyears.community@mail.com