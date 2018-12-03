Free bus service for city centre employees is launched in Milton Keynes

A free employee shuttle bus service for Central Milton Keynes has been officially launched today. (Dec 3)

The new My Bus city centre service is being provided by MyMiltonKeynes, the local Business Improvement District, and responds directly to the feedback from employers and employees within CMK.

The service will run Monday to Friday, from 8am to 6pm and the circular route, via Silbury and Avebury Boulevards, has ten stops across the city centre from the Network Rail offices by the station up to the shopping centres and leisure districts.

Stops include the Civic Offices, The Hub, 12th Street, centre:mk and intu Milton Keynes.

Employees located within the city centre can download the free MyMiltonKeynes app (on iOS and Android) to register, ride for free and access live bus times.

Melanie Beck, chief executive of MyMiltonKeynes, said: “We are thrilled to finally launch the My Bus service. This tangible benefit for CMK employees will allow them to leave their cars parked up – jump on the free shuttle buses to head to a meeting elsewhere in CMK or just to pop up to the restaurant or shopping areas in their lunch break. It gives full transport flexibility to employees within the city centre.”

