Free Cancer Patient Pamper Events in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes-based charity, The Lewis Foundation, known for its support for adult cancer patients, extends its partnership with local business Naturally TIWA Skincare to organize free pampering events tailored for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Since 2018, The Lewis Foundation has been providing complimentary gift packs and essential support to adult cancer patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital. Responding to the growing need for assistance beyond hospital walls, the foundation expanded its outreach last year to include cancer patients and their carers within the community. This initiative stemmed from numerous requests during hospital visits, highlighting the lack of activities and support available for individuals navigating through their cancer journey, both during treatment and post-remission.

Recognising the transformative benefits of Naturally TIWA Skincare products for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, The Lewis Foundation forged a partnership with the Milton Keynes-founded skincare brand to make a positive impact on the local community. With the aid of a Transformation Grant from the Milton Keynes Community Foundation secured in July 2023, The Lewis Foundation is now able to host an array of free events catering to cancer patients and their carers.

This year's event calendar features a diverse range of activities, including sound baths, yoga sessions, skincare masterclasses, and a luxurious Pamper Evening set to take place at Harrods Beauty in Centre: MK. At the conclusion of each event, attendees receive a special wellbeing kit courtesy of Naturally TIWA Skincare.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: "These events provide a wonderful opportunity for cancer patients and their carers to connect with others facing similar challenges within the community. Cancer can be an isolating journey, but through these events, we've witnessed the formation of meaningful connections and friendships. Our aim is to ensure that these events remain accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints associated with a cancer diagnosis."

The upcoming Yoga Relaxation Evening, hosted by Yoga With Emma, is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, from 6 pm to 8pm at Aiimi, Milton Keynes. This is open to anyone diagnosed with cancer, remission and a guest.