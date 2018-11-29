Free party in Milton Keynes to showcase transformation at arts centre through community project

A free party is being held to unveil a community arts project which has been taking place this autumn.

The Collecting Commons opening party and games cafe will be held on Saturday, December 8, 11am to 3pm at Milton Keynes Arts Centre.

Join designer Milo Mcloughlin-Greening for the reveal of the Collecting Commons Community Space at the centre to discover what has been made.

All are welcome to this special opening day to enjoy a bowl of warm seasonal vegetable soup made from produce donated by Milton Keynes Allotment Association. There will be a selection of board games available to pick up and play in the Collecting Commons Games Café.

The arts centre gallery has been transformed into a place for people to gather, join in festivities, play games and socialise.

It is now fitted with bespoke wooden furniture handcrafted by Milo with help from MK College students and the Friends of Great Linford Manor Park, using wood that has been donated by residents from all over Milton Keynes.

Collecting Commons is the development of a project designed by Milo, exploring how a physical object can be used as a tool to develop social bonds within a community. From October to November, Milo has made his home at Milton Keynes Arts Centre, collaborating with residents, schools, colleges and community groups to design and make a collection of bespoke furniture using donated, unwanted and broken wood.

He said: “I believe that focusing on socially engaged grass roots projects is the key to unlocking the system change needed for a more sustainable way of living. Above all I care about ensuring that design is a fun and enjoyable part of life.

During December, these pieces of handcrafted wooden furniture will become the centre of a series of celebratory sharing events taking place at Milton Keynes Arts Centre, before finding permanent homes in community spaces around Milton Keynes.

Collecting Commons is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.