The accident happened at 1.36am, on Wednesday (15/6) in Northfield Drive, Northfield

Nobody was injured with firefighters using absorbent pads to clear a small amount of diesel from the road.

Police and one appliance and crew from Broughton attended.

A fuel spillage occurred in Northfield in the early hours of Wednesday (15/6)

Firefighters were later called to a flood at a property in Wolverton Park Road, Wolverton, following a leak in the loft.