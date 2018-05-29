Fundraiser in Deanshanger for trust helping children with cancer

A fundraising evening held in Deanshanger has raised £2,800 for the Henry Allen Trust, as a thank you for helping a family in the village.

The charity evening was organised by Mike and Paula Riley for friends Tracey and Marcus Blackmore whose son Tom had a rare form of childhood cancer, but is now in remission.

Mike said: “Whilst Tom and the rest of his family were going through their ordeal they received much needed support from Dawn Allen and the Henry Allen Trust.

They thought it was the right time to try to repay that support and that’s when I got the ball rolling.”

Hakim and Rocky at The Spicehut Indian restaurant in Deanshanger offered to help out and set aside all tables for the event, with a charitable price for the food.

All 76 places at the resturant were booked and diners enjoyed entertainment by Alvin Printwhistle with an Elvis Presley tribute act.

A raffle was held during the evening with donations from many small local companies, as well as donations from stores such as John Lewis,. There was also a signed MK Dons shirt. The funds raised also included generous cash donations.

Mike added: “Among the guests was Dawn Allen from the charity and three of her guests. She wanted to help but we told her to leave it with us and just come along, take a break and enjoy the evening.”

The Henry Allen Trust was set up by the parents of Henry, Dawn and Mark Allen. Henry was just 2 when he was diagnosed with an aggressive childhood cancer.