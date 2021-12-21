Fury as dozens of Leah Croucher posters are SLASHED down in the very area she vanished in Milton Keynes

Newly-printed posters asking for information about Leah Croucher have been deliberately cut down from posts all around Furzton Lake.

The laminated posters were put up 10 days ago by members of the websleuth Facebook group called Leah Croucher Disappearance - Community Investigation, which held a fundraising campaign to pay for them to be printed.

They were secured to posts around the lake using cable ties and these have been severed with a knife or scissors.

The posters have been cut down

It is not believed the culprit as anyone objecting to 'flyposting' as all the posters have been left strewn on the wet ground.

The group has put posters up all over MK but particularly concentrated on the lake as Furzton was the area in which Leah was last captured on CCTV on the morning she vanished, February 15 2019.

A spokesman for the Facebookgroup said: "The community investigation is shocked to hear that someone has taken down important posters which could help bring Leah home. These actions only make our members more determined to bring Leah home and give the Crouchers peace".

Group members have speculated about the motive for the person or persons who removed the posters. The fact that anyone felt strongly enough to do it could be a vital clue in the case.

They've been left on the ground

The Citizen has asked Thames Valley Police if they will be examining CCTV to find out who did it. We are awaiting a reply.

Meanwhile, anyone with any information at all about Leah, should make a report to police online or call 101, quoting 43190049929 or Operation Dawlish.

If you prefer to stay anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Calls are free of charge.

A community group raised funds for the posters