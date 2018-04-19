GALLERY: Milton Keynes’ new £1million pub-restaurant throws opens its doors today

Milton Keynes is the latest town to welcome British pub and microbrewery, Brewhouse & Kitchen, to the recently rebranded 12th Street – formerly known as the Theatre District.

In what is a first for Milton Keynes, the pub opens its doors to the public today, boasting its very own on-site microbrewery and drinks named after famous MK figures.

With a huge investment of £1 million, the new owners have created a total of 50 jobs for the local community. Spanning a massive 6,300 square feet across three floors, the pub will showcase 250 dining covers internally, together with an additional 80 external seats for customers looking to enjoy alfresco dining in the warmer months.

The pub also offers a private function room ideal for parties, meetings and events. In order to create the wow factor for customers, it will also feature a stunning balcony which overlooks 12th Street square.

Brewhouse & Kitchen beers will be brewed on-site up to four times a week. Many of these original brews will receive their names from key figures of Milton Keynes, including ‘Webber’s Vision’ who was credited with the inspiration for ‘new town’ Milton Keynes and ‘Leaping Man’, in tribute to athletic hero, Greg Rutherford, MBE and the world and Olympian champion long jumper.

Additionally, customers can also expect a wide range of gins, wines, cocktails and soft drinks, together with an impressive list of over 50 craft beers and ciders. Cementing its position as experts in both beer and its brewing process, Brewhouse & Kitchen will also be the first pub in Milton Keynes to offer beer experiences to its customers – including beer masterclasses, beer and food matching and brewery experience days.

The varied food menu will be served from Monday to Sunday from 12-10pm.

Eagle eyed customers will spot that each dish comes with a recommended beer match and many dishes also feature beer in the recipe.

Customers can expect a good range of starters and small plates including such favourites as: Sticky BBQ or Hot Buffalo Chicken Wings, Soft Shell Tacos and Crispy Salt & Pepper Calamari with Garlic Mayo.

There will also be a wide range of burgers and dogs, vegetarian options, together with mains featuring: A whole rack of sticky BBQ Wings, Confit Duck Leg, their famous Beer Can Chicken, plus a wide selection of salads, sides and desserts.

Simon Bunn, managing director of Brewhouse & Kitchen, said the firm is excited to be opening in Milton Keynes and be part of the relaunch of 12th street.

He said: “We’re absolutely crazy about everything to do with brewing and showcasing quality beers and drinks, we brew on-site in full view of our customers, why not pop in and watch? The team and I are really looking forward to sharing that passion with the local community, whilst creating a destination experience for all to enjoy.”

Building quite a reputation for themselves, Brewhouse & Kitchen recently scooped three major hospitality industry awards in February and March: ‘Multi-site pub operator of the Year’ at the Casual Dining Restaurant & Pub Awards and two awards at the Publican Awards - ‘Best Pub Employer’ and ‘Best Managed Pub’.

To find out more about Brewhouse & Kitchen, book a beer experience or private function room, visit www.brewhouseandkitchen.com/venue/milton-keynes/