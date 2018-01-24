Gang wearing crocodile masks make off with jewellery and money after distraction burglary in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for information following a distraction burglary in Two Mile Ash.

On Thursday (January 18) at around 5.45pm, a man knocked at the door of a property in Clay Hill stating his cat had gone into the occupant’s garden. The victim then took the man into the garden to search for the cat.

While in the garden, the victim heard a noise from inside the house and found three men wearing crocodile masks in one of the bedrooms.

All four men left on foot, leaving Clay Hill in the direction of the shops.

The man who knocked at the door is around 5ft 5ins to 5ft 7ins tall, in his late teens, with ginger facial hair. He was wearing a cap and a black jacket.

The other three men were wearing identical crocodile masks covering their mouths and noses and all wearing dark clothing and gloves. Two of the men were in their late teens and the third in his 30s.

The offenders stole a red purse, jewellery to the value of £4,200 and a sum of cash.

Did you witness the incident or anyone acting in a suspicious manner on Thursday? Anyone with information is urged to call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number ‘43180018553’.