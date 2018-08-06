Garden gig in Milton Keynes raises thousands for Willen Hospice

Pennyland rocked to the vibrate sounds of Macca and the Beatles when Doug and Julie Yates staged their 6th bi-annual ‘Bash at the Basin’ garden gig.

They smashed the £5,000 mark on the day to bring their total to over £300,000 donated to Willen Hospice over the past few years from these events.

The event for 200 VIP guests with a swinging 60’s theme was sponsored by Marshall Amplification and started with local artists Jenny and Steve, followed by the X factor and BGT Harmony group The Shures.

The acoustic duo Agenda covered Adele hits before the gear was cranked up by the infamous 70’s tribute band Glamdads.

The Cheatles played a one and half hour Beatles set with a glowstick and firework finale. This was their last UK gig before flying out to Hong Kong the following day.

Funds on the day were raised by a rock and sports memorabilia auction with a personally signed box set of ‘Sargent Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ being donated by no other than Sir Paul MaCartney with a winning bid of over £500 for this worthy cause.

Doug would like to thank all the sponsors and ‘with a little help from my friends’, the hard working team for making yet another great BATB gig and raising another great sum for the hospice.