Garden gig in Milton Keynes raises thousands for Willen Hospice

The Cheatles
Pennyland rocked to the vibrate sounds of Macca and the Beatles when Doug and Julie Yates staged their 6th bi-annual ‘Bash at the Basin’ garden gig.

They smashed the £5,000 mark on the day to bring their total to over £300,000 donated to Willen Hospice over the past few years from these events.

The event for 200 VIP guests with a swinging 60’s theme was sponsored by Marshall Amplification and started with local artists Jenny and Steve, followed by the X factor and BGT Harmony group The Shures.

The acoustic duo Agenda covered Adele hits before the gear was cranked up by the infamous 70’s tribute band Glamdads.

The Cheatles played a one and half hour Beatles set with a glowstick and firework finale. This was their last UK gig before flying out to Hong Kong the following day.

Funds on the day were raised by a rock and sports memorabilia auction with a personally signed box set of ‘Sargent Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ being donated by no other than Sir Paul MaCartney with a winning bid of over £500 for this worthy cause.

Doug would like to thank all the sponsors and ‘with a little help from my friends’, the hard working team for making yet another great BATB gig and raising another great sum for the hospice.