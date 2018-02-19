George is turning trash to cash in Milton Keynes

Downs Barn resident, George Thomson is celebrating raising an astonishing £10,000 for charity just from recycling household waste.

Originally the scheme was for used Tassimo coffee discs, but has since expanded to cover Nespresso capsules biscuit wrappers, kitchen spray triggers, surface wipe packets and plastic from household cleaning products.

“When I started doing this 5 years ago I hoped to generate about £50 a year so to have raised so much is amazing. I’m grateful to the hundreds of local residents who support my efforts, currently in aid of Willen Hospice and MK Cat Rescue,” said George.

Partnered with TerraCycle UK, who specialise in recycling materials that would otherwise end up as landfill, the individual companies involved pay the processing costs plus charity donations as a token of gratitude to local volunteers like George.

The drop-off point is on George’s drive at 25 Cantle Avenue, Downs Barn and is available to everyone 24/7. More details can be found on the Charity Recycling MK Facebook page.

