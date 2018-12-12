Get Christmas all wrapped up with intu Milton Keynes

This Christmas, there’s no gift too small - or big - for the festive wrappers at intu Milton Keynes.

Trained to take the hassle out of wrapping and armed with tape, bows, ribbon and thousands of meters of paper, the festive wrappers are now in full swing!

Raising money for local charities, the service was officially launched by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Martin Petchey on Tuesday 11 December who helped Age UK Milton Keynes to wrap a Tesla car – a very happy Christmas for someone!

The gift-wrapping station is located in the gingerbread house between Pret and Wrapchic and is now open daily until Christmas Eve. All donations will be shared across several charities, including Advantage Africa, Age UK Milton Keynes, Hope for Hollie, Citizens Advice and Willen Hospice.

Donations start from just £2 depending on the size of each gift and all proceeds go directly to the charity.

“There’s no need to spend Christmas Eve tangled in tape and reems of paper; said Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes. She added: “There is a real festive atmosphere in the shopping centre and now’s the time to get those last minute presents to guarantee you have them for the big day.”