Get On Yer Bike to help brain tumour research

A Milton Keynes charity is calling on people to dust off their trainers and sign up for its annual spinathon challenge to help raise vital funds for research into brain tumours.

Brain Tumour Research, based in Shenley Wood, is appealing for people to join with others across the UK on Saturday, February 3, for the On Yer Bike challenge.

Take part as a team at your gym, or take on a solo cycle challenge - anyone can get involved.

Those who raise £2,740 will fund a whole day of research at one of the charity’s centres of excellence, where pioneering research into brain tumours is taking place.

In the UK, 16,000 people each year are diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Sue Farrington Smith, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: “This is a fun event that all the family can get involved in and everyone taking part will be helping to make a difference.

“The money raised on the day will go towards research into the causes of brain tumours and improving treatments and ultimately finding a cure for this horrible disease.”

To register for the On Yer Bike event go to https://www.braintumourresearch.org/fundraise/on-yer-bike

Funds raised will go towards research and improving treatments.