Get on your bike and ride for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is inviting cycling enthusiasts to take on their latest two wheeled challenge, Ride for Willen, on Sunday, September 2.

The cycling sportive offers riders a choice of three routes of 27, 40 and 65 miles, around the picturesque villages on the outskirts of Milton Keynes. Each route starts from Cranfield University at 8.30am, 9.30am and 10am depending on the route.

Tracey Jago, senior events fundraiser at Willen Hospice, said: “Ride for Willen offers something for all, whether they’re a novice rider or experienced cyclist. We’ve planned some fantastic routes, marshalled by MK Grand Union Rotary Club, which include varied landscapes to both challenge riders and offer them attractive views along the way.”

Ride for Willen is open to individual cyclists or groups wishing to ride together. Riders will receive an electronic chipped bib, which will let them know their time straight after the event. Mechanical support will be provided along the way by Corley Cycles and a family BBQ will be available for participants and supporters at the finish line.

Full GPX routes are available at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/rideforwillen

Registration is £29 for adults, £19 for those already registered in the 2018 Extra Mile Challenge, and £14 for children (aged 14-18 years old, must be accompanied by an adult).

The hospice is encouraging cyclists to raise additional sponsorship to help them raise the £4.7 million they need each year, that’s £9 a minute, from the local community to ensure they can continue to deliver specialist care to patients in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.