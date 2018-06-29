Get your hands on a free milkshake at Tesco in Kingston tomorrow

Premium milkshake brand, Shaken Udder, has teamed up with Tesco this June to give shoppers an extra treat with their weekly shop.

On 30th June, Shaken Udder will be giving out samples of its delicious Chocolush and Vanillalicious milkshakes and offering customers vouchers for a free 330ml bottle of Shaken Udder.

To get your hands on a free 330ml bottle just visit the Shaken Udder sampling stand in the Tesco Milton Keynes Kingston Extra Store for a delicious taster and then pick up a bottle of Vanillalicious or Chocolush and a free voucher and take it to the till.

Shaken Udder produces delicious milkshakes made from British milk and real ingredients such as vanilla beans and Belgian chocolate. They contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Shaken Udder milkshakes are a good source of calcium and protein and contain vitamin B12 for natural immunity support. Shaken Udder milkshakes are gluten free and suitable for vegetarians.