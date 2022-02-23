Girl attacked by group of boys at children's play area in Milton Keynes
Police are appealing for witnesses
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 1:13 pm
Police are seeking witnesses after a girl was attacked by a group of teenage boys at a children's play area.
The incident happened on Monday between 8am and 8.30am in Lowndes Road at Shenley Church End.
Police say the victim, a teenager, did not sustain any injuries. The play area was taped off for hours while officers investigated.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are currently investigating the allegation. If anyone has information or dashcam footage that may help the investigation please call 101 and quote 43220079129."