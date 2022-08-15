At around 7.50am on Sunday, August 14, a grey Range Rover Evoque was involved in a collision at Chicheley Hill roundabout at the junction for the A509 and the A422.

A young child who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital, where she still remains.

PC Richard Hinds, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for dash-cam footage

“Also, if you have any dash-cam footage and were driving in the area around the time of the collision, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“You can upload any footage or pictures to our dedicated portal here.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220362840.