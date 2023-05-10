Girlguiding volunteers from Milton Keynes had once in a lifetime experience after being chosen to volunteer at King's coronation.

Rhiannon Treviss’ and Sam Barrington’s volunteering got them up close to a major part of the royal celebrations as they were stationed to greet and support ticketed guests at Westminster Abbey.

Their role meant meeting famous faces, including Ant and Dec, before the ceremony, and got them clear views of the newly crowned King and Queen leaving the Abbey in the golden Coronation Coach.

Rhiannon Treviss with Ant and Dec, outside Westminster Abbey

Both volunteers believe the amazing experience only came about because they are volunteers for Girlguiding UK.

Rhiannon said: “It was such an amazing adventure. I never could have imagined being at Royal event like this and it made me so proud to be part of the day and work alongside other Girlguiding members. I would encourage everyone to consider volunteering if they can.”

Sam said: “There were 21 Guiding volunteers around Westminster Abbey from all over the UK. Many guests recognised Girlguiding and stopped to have a chat on the way in. It goes to show that volunteering is so rewarding and can open the door to very special and unique opportunities.”

There are so many ways to volunteer which could lead to exciting experiences for anyone and everyone, while at the same time making a difference in communities. There are many ways to get involved with Girlguiding which you can find out about online by visiting the website.