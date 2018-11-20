GMB union to hold protest against Amazon outside Milton Keynes warehouse

GMB believes it is high time Amazon faced up to their responsibilities as a responsible employer, says GMB London.

As part of a national protest against Amazon, they have organised a demonstration outside the Milton Keynes warehouse at Marston Gate, which will take place this Friday. between 6.30am and 11.30am.

GMB National Officer Mick Rix will be in attendance with some support from UNI Global Union, which organises Amazon workers across Europe.

Richard Owen, GMB regional officer said: "This protest is being held because GMB believes it is high time Amazon faced up to their responsibilities as a responsible employer, rather than that of a Dickensian one, exploiting and abusing employees until they break.

"It is also time Amazon started to pay their taxes, rather than receive the endless welfare handouts from governments across the world, including in the UK."