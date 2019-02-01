Going naked at Milton Keynes Lush store to help the environment

It may be cold outside but MK Lush staff member Monika Gleiznyte has stripped off to help promote the store’s GO NAKED campaign.

The Go Naked and lather up campaign is encouraging customers to think about the environment by ditching packaging.

Lush employee Monika Gleiznyte supporting GO NAKED

Lush first launched the campaign in 2017 to raise awareness of the environmental crisis by the over packaging of products.

It has only been in the past few years that people have become more aware of the issue and have really took recycling to heart.

Sustainability has always been at the heart of Lush with the company coming up with a cheeky way of campaigning against the over packaging of products - by going naked!

Founder of Lush, Mark Constantine said: “Packaging is rubbish and for too long we had had to suffer excessive amounts of it, now that the true financial and environmental costs are becoming obvious, customers are challenging manufacturers and retailers to cut the wrap.

“Companies like ours need to think out of the box and present customers with innovations that allow them to buy truly naked products.”

⁣Monika, who has worked at intu branch of Lush in Milton Keynes for nearly four years is pictured holding two naked shower gels, American Cream and Avocado Wash.