Golfing councillors raise £1,500 for cancer centre appeal in Milton Keynes

A team of four Conservative Councillors have raised more than £1,500 after taking on 72 Holes of Golf - more than 24 miles of walking - in just one day to support the new Cancer Centre Appeal for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.

Last month the four golfing Councillors teed off at 6am and finished their last round at 9pm. They came off the Abbey Hill Golf Course with sore knees and a few blisters but smashed the £1,000 target to raise.

The Cancer Centre Appeal is raising £2.5 million for a new cancer centre – based at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The new centre will mean that the hospital can better support each and every cancer patient.

It will be a purpose-built, dedicated space offering treatment, information and support services to anyone affected by cancer, in a more spacious, comfortable and welcoming environment.

Councillor Alex Walker, who organised the challenge said: “It was a very long day! But we are all delighted we got through the challenge and have raised a good amount for the Cancer Centre Appeal.

"The hospital’s charity does some great work and I would like to thank them for their support in helping us set this fundraiser up. We have all been affected by cancer in some way and to have a dedicated and purpose built centre in Milton Keynes, meaning no one would have to travel elsewhere, would be fantastic.”

Head of fundraising Vanessa Holmes said: “On behalf of the hospital charity, I would like to thank Alex, Allan, Andrew and Hiten for supporting us.

"Support like this is just so important and we can’t thank them enough.”

For more information on the Cancer Centre Appeal, visit www.mkhcharity.org.uk