Government announces £10million new funding for Milton Keynes Hospital

New funding to build a £10million ‘pathway unit’ at Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH) has been announced by the Department of Health.

The new unit will focus on improving integrated access to primary care, community and mental health services as well as social care, in a bid to ease pressure on the A&E department.

New entrance at MK University Hospital

The investment further boosts support for the hospital’s five-year expansion strategy.

Other improvements already in place include a purpose-built Academic Centre developed as part of the joint medical school venture with the University of Buckingham; a new Main Entrance opened in May 2017, and plans are in place for a new Cancer Centre that will allow MKUH to provide more complex cancer treatments.

The announcement was welcomed by Milton Keynes MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart who supported and lobbied for the funding.

Mark Lancaster, MK North, said: “These units have proven incredibly successful in other hospitals.

“We know our growing and ageing population puts significant pressure on our A&E, wards and social care system.

“The pathway unit would not only be more appropriate for the needs of patients, but would ease pressures elsewhere in the system. I’m confident this will be a real addition to our expanding and ambitious hospital.”

Iain Stewart, MK South, added: “I congratulate the hospital for achieving this investment. It is clear the current leadership team at the hospital are delivering real improvements for residents in Milton Keynes.

The hospital is going from strength to strength and we continue to give our full support to its expansion project. It really does have a bright future.”

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, said: “The investment is part of the wider plan to provide better services for patients, integrate care better and renew ageing facilitates.

“The increased funding and the Long Term Plan demonstrates our abiding commitment to the NHS so the NHS can be there for all of us, free at the point of use, long into the future.”