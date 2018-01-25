Graduation celebrations for partners at award-winning day nursery group based in Newport Pagnell

New partners of an award-winning day nursery group based in Newport Pagnell are celebrating their graduation.

Just months after the move to 100 per cent employee ownership at Childbase Partnership, which has 41 day nurseries in the South of England, a total of 66 graduates - up from 43 in the previous year - attended a special ceremony at the company’s head office in town.

Their studies ranged from business and administration to early years degrees.

Sarah Mackenzie, Childbase Partnership director of quality and training, explained the ‘careers not jobs’ focus at the company with the introduction of a new on-line training platform and bespoke programme ‘Teach to Reach’ was reaping results.

Currently 31 of their day nurseries are rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted and the remainder are good, making the company top for quality amongst the large early years providers and a close second overall in a national league table.

Sarah said: “We are enormously proud of our graduates and the success of our training programmes.

“The resulting benefits extend farther than the improvements in quality provision, with energised and motivated college and university graduates, on clearly defined career paths, providing inspiration and encouragement to their colleagues.”

The graduates posed in cap and gown for individual commemorative photographs during the special ceremony at the company’s HQ.

Visit www.childbasepartnership.com