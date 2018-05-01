GRAPHIC IMAGES: Cyclist suffers horrific facial injuries after hitting a nine-inch deep pothole on Milton Keynes road

A cyclist could be suing MK Council after a nine inch deep pothole pitched him off his bike and caused horrific injuries to his face.

Bletchley dad-of-two Simon Moss suffered a broken jaw, cheek and nose , a split lip requiring stitches and a fracture to his spine.

The accident, which also cost him four teeth, happened on Sunday morning near Stony Stratford.

Because the pothole was filled with water after heavy rain, skilled cyclist Simon could not see it.

“He didn’t stand a chance. The impact snapped his bike in half and he landed flat on his face on the road,” said Leigh Smith, who is a fellow member of MK’s JCA Equipe Velo cycling club.

Simon was rushed to MK hospital then transferred to John Radcliffe for surgery to have metal plates inserted in his shattered face.

His cycling buddy Jez Honor posted photos of the injuries, the pothole and the ruined bike on Facebook, saying: “Our roads are officially a disgrace.”

The post has now gone viral.

It states: “It was only a matter of time before somebody was going to be nearly killed by our roads that are becoming increasingly dangerous for all users.”

“We are not talking the odd required repair that’s missed... This is years of under investment. It’s just not acceptable,” it adds.

Simon, who lives in Roache Gardens, is in his forties and works for a cycling company.

He is an experienced cyclist who has been riding for 20 years. He even cycles from MK to Leighton Buzzard to work every day.

Leigh Smith said: “Our club is a member of British Cycling and we have insurance with them. We’re planning to sue MK Council for compensation for the injuries that Simon received because of this pothole.”

Last year MK Council received 46 claims for pothole damage. The total of pay-out for successful claims from members of the public in 2016 was just over £1.2K.