Great Horwood teenager presents Harry Kane with player of the year award

A teenager from Great Horwood presented England footballer Harry Kane with his player of the year award during the national team's training session at St George's Park earlier this week.

Georgie Kilkenny, 15, was invited to watch an England training session at St George's Park along with her parents Debbie and Phil.

Georgie Kilkenny with England footballer Harry Kane

After the session, Georgie was asked by England manager Gareth Southgate to present the Spurs striker with the award.

Georgie was chosen to make the presentation because she is currently the longest serving junior member of the England Supporters Travel Club.

She has been a member of the supporters club since she was born and attended her first England game - at home to Iceland - aged two months.

Georgie's first away game was the match against the United States in Chicago in 2005.