Gregg Wallace comes to Bletchley

TV’s Gregg Wallace came to Bletchley on Wednesday afternoon, but was tight-lipped about what he was filming.

A camera crew followed the Masterchef presenter around the fruit and vegetable aisles of the Asda store in Bletcham Way.

Gregg Wallace in Asda

The self-made millionaire began his career as a costermonger in Covent Garden, before starting his own firm George Allan’s Greengrocers. He then became a well-known face on television, also including Saturday Kitchen, The Money Programme and Inside the Factory.

But the filming was likely for his new show Eat Well For Less? which includes Gregg visiting supermarkets to pick up bargains to create nutritious meals.