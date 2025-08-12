Gulliver’s Land Summer Sparks Spectacular takeover

Visitors to enjoy extended opening hours and fireworks display on August 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes is gearing up for a dazzling fireworks display that will bring the summer season to a close in style.

The Summer Sparks Spectacular takes place on Saturday, August 30. Visitors can enjoy more ride time with opening hours extended to 8.30pm ahead of the fireworks display at around 8.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gulliver’s Land is the third of four Gulliver’s Theme Parks across the UK. The resort is aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old, and has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities.

Amusement rides include The Runaway Train, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

Sue Conway, Resort Director, said: “Our end of summer spectacular is always incredibly popular with families, and we want to make sure they are truly dazzled with a magical display!

“It’s also a way to thank the fantastic Gulliver’s team for all their hard work during the season as we now look ahead to our jam-packed programme of activities over Autumn and Winter which is set to bring even more fun to the resort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day tickets to Summer Sparks Spectacular cost £24 per person, with free entry for children under 90cms tall.

Visitors can turn their day trip into a short getaway by booking in for an overnight stay. The park has a variety of family accommodation options to choose from, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, and Woodland Lodges.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk