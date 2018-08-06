Gunshots heard and armed police called in after man allegedly makes threats to kill in Wolverton

Gunshots were heard in a Wolverton alleyway on Saturday afternoon after reports of male allegedly making threats to kill.

Armed police officers responded and a man was arrested.

Witnesses say the incident took place in a back alley off Stratford Road, behind an Indian restaurant, at around 5.30pm.

It is alleged the man had threatened to shoot people at nearby businesses.

At least one gunshot was fired and this resulted in damage to a vehicle, say witnesses.

The Citizen has approached Thames Valley police for comment and is awaiting a reply.