Gym club for special needs children needs a new home in Milton Keynes

A gym club for children with special needs is looking for a new home to cope with the numbers of youngsters wanting to join.

SNUGS (special needs gymnastics club) is a registered charity and currently meeting at Cottesloe Gym in Leadenhall.

Helen Andrews, head coach, said: “We are currently having to turn children away, because we can not accommodate many children with disabilities, due to lack of facilities and space.

“We have to get out all our equipment every Friday night, ready for Saturday morning training and then put it all away Saturday afternoon. This restricts what equipment we can have and what we can offer as a club.”

The club would like a building of its own so it can be open seven days a week and become a hub of support for families affected by special needs.

Helen added: “We would love to offer ASD specific classes, disability preschool classes and expand on the current classes already offered, to name but a few. We would also love to offer a general hub of support and allow parents to get together for a coffee and a chat.

“We are unique in being a gymnastics club specifically for special needs.”

If you can help visit www.snugsgymnastics.co.uk

The club is also busy fundraising for one of its gymnasts who has won a place to compete in a world competition in Abu Dhabi, and needs £3,000 to travel there to compete.