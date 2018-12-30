Gymnastics and ninja classes at new club for children in Milton Keynes

A new gym club is opening in Milton Keynes to cater for children up to 16 years old.

Gymfinity Kids will officially open its doors in Milton Keynes for Gymnastics and Ninja classes during January.

Ruth Chapman

The 14,000 sq. ft club is located next door to Stadium MK (above DW Fitness First) and offers classes to children from three months to 16 years old in a state-of-the-art gym.

Product director, Ruth Chapman, said: “Every child that walks through our doors is encouraged to have fun being a child developing new skills. Our innovative curriculum isn’t based on who is the most elite, but on the adventure of your own child’s learning journey.”

As well as providing a high standard of gymnastics and ninja coaching, the new club offers everything from birthday party services to fun holiday camps, free baby balance classes and café.

Gymfinity coaches have already been busy ahead of the opening.

Operations manager, Matt Tomlinson, said: “All our coaches have undertaken many hours of training and are committed to enriching self-esteem, building confidence and nurturing children day in day out whilst delivering our innovative curriculum.”

Children can develop their skills using a wide range of traditional gymnastic equipment including beams, bars and vaults, as well as a giant foam pit, monkey bars and trampolines.

Milton Keynes will be the 5th Gymfinity Kids Club to open in the UK alongside other clubs in Leeds, Reading, Colchester and Farnborough.

For further details on Gymfinity Kids or to book your child’s free trial session call 01908 032050 or visit www.gymfinitykids.com