Hats the way to help Milton Keynes charity support vulnerable older people

The Big Knit is back - keen knitters are being urged to get busy as 10,000 little woolly hats are needed.

Age UK Milton Keynes is taking part in a national fundraiser, where every miniature hat will raise 25p, helping to support vulnerable and lonely older people across the city.

Margo knitting for Big Knit campaign

The charity is aiming to knit all the hats by June next year, which will find their way onto the tops of Innocent smoothie bottles of drink.

But the first 5,000 need to be sent off by December 14, so knitters are being asked to get knitting and drop them off at any of the Age UK Milton Keynes shops or The Peartree Centre, MK6 3EB.

For patterns and more information join the ‘MK Big Knitters’ Facebook group or email events@ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk

There are two craft groups that are supporting the campaign for Age UK Milton Keynes.

Little hats for the Big Knit

The Knit and Knatter group meet every Monday 10am to noon, and every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month.

Refreshments are available to buy as its held at the charity’s Snack and Chat cafe, although it is not a group run by Age UK Milton Keynes.

The second is a craft group that meets at the charity’s Peartree Centre every Monday, 12.30pm until 3.30pm, where those who meet concentrate mainly on knitting and crochet now.

For more details and locations of shops, visit www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk

Call 01908 557891 if you have any Big Knit enquiries.