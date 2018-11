The family of a man who has been missing from his home in Milton Keynes for more than eight weeks has put out an urgent appeal for sightings of him.

Neil Thomson, 37, was last seen on September 11. He cleared his social media and has had no phone contact since early September, said his mum.

Police and Neil’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and safety.

Please contact MK police immediately on 101 if you have seen him.