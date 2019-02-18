Have you seen missing teenager from Milton Keynes?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a woman who has gone missing from Milton Keynes.

Leah Croucher, aged 19, was last seen on Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley in Milton Keynes at around 10pm on Thursday (February 14).

Missing Leah Croucher

Leah is white, of a slim build with below shoulder length brown hair and sometimes wears glasses.

We believe that she was dressed in a black coat, skinny black jeans and black Converse high top shoes when she was last seen.

Leah often travels on foot through Furzton and into the Knowlhill area of Milton Keynes.

Since enquiries began we have received a report of a sighting of Leah on Buzzacott Lane, Furzton shortly after 8am on Friday (Feburary 15).

Investigating officer Sergeant Rob Lyne, of Milton Keynes station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare and want to find her as soon as possible.

“We would ask anyone who has seen someone that matches Leah’s description to get in touch with police.

“We would be interested in speaking to anyone who was out on foot in the Furzton or Knowlhill areas on Friday morning at around 8am, who may have seen Leah.

“Equally if anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43190049929.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.