Hayley’s Stars shine for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

A group of Leighton Buzzard mums are putting their best foot forward to take on the Willen Hospice Midnight Moo on Saturday 14 July.

The foursome will be walking in memory of their close friend Hayley, who was cared for by the Hospice in April.

Victoria James, Nadine Wightman, Samantha Ward and Sarah Webb are raising money to ensure that other patients and their families in the local area can experience the same support and care that their friend received.

Hayley was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. After months of gruelling treatment she was given the all clear. But in January this year, at the age of just 36, she was given the devastating news that the cancer had returned. As before, she faced it head on and was willing to do everything in her power to beat it.

Unfortunately the cancer had spread too far. Hayley went to Willen Hospice and spent eight days in their care.

Victoria said: “When visiting Hayley in the hospice we were nervous about what it would be like, but there was nothing to worry about. It is like a home from home and you feel completely relaxed when you are there. There was nothing different to our usual get-togethers, lots of tea, chat, giggles and chocolate.

“The staff at Willen are amazing people that work so hard to make the patients and the family and friends feel comfortable and relaxed.”

Nadine added: “We miss Hayley every day but we are so grateful for everything the staff did to make Hayley's last days as comfortable as possible. Doing the Midnight Moo means we can help support Willen in continuing the amazing care for other families that are going through this hugely difficult time.”

The team, who have named themselves ‘Hayley’s Stars’, have a JustGiving page for anyone who would like to support them: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/victoria-james8

They will join hundreds of other local ladies for the female only walk, which starts at intu shopping centre. The fully marshalled walk takes in a ten mile circular route around Milton Keynes. Sponsorship raised directly supports the care provided by the Hospice, which needs to raise £9 every minute of the year, that’s £4.7 million a year.

There is still time to sign up for the challenge at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/moo or walkers can sign up from 10.30 on the night. Registration is £20.