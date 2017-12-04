Hazard Alley safety centre appeals for your cheers

Hazard Alley safety centre has been nominated to take part in Starbucks Cheer for Good by customers and Starbucks partners at the Midsummer Place store, meaning there’s an opportunity for the local charity group to be awarded up to £2,000.

Hazard Alley teaches children how to keep themselves safe in their life-size village.

Volunteer tour guides take children through 12 everyday scenarios helping them understand the risks and dangers and come up with ways of keeping themselves safer. They also teach sessions about internet safety for both children and parents to help whole families stay safer on-line.

Starbucks is celebrating the work of 210 community charities around the country by donating £150,000 to local causes that sit at the heart of the communities that Starbucks serves, with Cheer for Good inviting supporters to ‘cheer’ on social media.

Hazard Alley is asking supporters and the local area to get behind them by ‘cheering’ for them on Twitter using the hashtag #CheerforGood and @HazardAlley until midnight on December 20. The leading 30 charities whose supporters ‘cheer’ the loudest will receive a top grant of £2,000, with all charities receiving a £500 grant for taking part.

Jo Green, centre Director said: “Hazard Alley is well loved by everyone who has visited. Adults can vividly recall learning how to cross the road safely, what to do if there’s a fire in the home and practising making a 999 call from our phone box. As a charity we rely massively on people’s support to be able to offer our powerful safety learning programme so I’d encourage everyone to tweet and support us.”

Hazard Alley also celebrated the launch of Cheer for Good on November 29 and fundraised alongside Starbucks teams and customers at the Midsummer Place store to raise awareness and money for Hazard Alley.

Lend a cheer by Tweeting for the charity using the hashtag #CheerforGood and <@HazardAlley or by following and sharing their dedicated charity Neighbourly page: https://www.neighbourly.com/HazardAlley

For more information, visit: Starbucks.co.uk/CheerForGood / Neighbourly.com/CheerForGood