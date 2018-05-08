‘He will be missed greatly’ Family and Milton Keynes firm pay tribute to 22-year-old who died in crash

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after a two-car crash last week.

Marcus Rhodes, 22, died in a crash on Great Horwood Road, Winslow on Wednesday May 2.

The Vauxhall that Marcus was driving collided with a Mercedes just before midday.

Marcus worked at Milton Keynes based car dealership Motor Solutions MK.

The company posted on its Facebook page: “With deep sadness Marcus Rhodes was involved in a car accident and passed away. He was a major part of Motor Solutions. Rest in peace Marcus.”

Marcus’ family also issued a tribute to the 22-year-old, who was born and lived in Winslow.

“He was a very much loved brother, son, grandson, boyfriend, nephew and cousin.

“He was very sociable and had many friends. He enjoyed the gym, music and cars.

“He will be missed greatly by family, friends and Bobby. His family request privacy at this time.”

All three emergency services attended the accident with two air ambulances sent to the crash site.

Marcus sadly died at the scene and anyone with information about the crash is urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 440 (2/5).