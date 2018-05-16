A brand 'brew' way to support NHS staff in Milton Keynes

A partnership between campaign group, Cheer On MK and boutique coffee chain, Out of Office is encouraging the city to show their thanks to NHS workers by opening a ‘tab’ and offering free coffee.

It is asking MK residents to donate £5 and give hospital workers, ambulance drivers, paramedics, dentists, and all NHS employees a welcome caffeine boost.

Cheer On MK co-founder, Debbie Fielding says “We’ve all had difficult moments when those working for the NHS have cared for us and looked after us, and we want those folks to know how thankful we are for all they do.”

Out of Office currently has two branches, in Stony Stratford and Newport Pagnell.

Employees show their NHS ID cards when they visit and receive a drink. Visit www.cheeronmk.com for more details.