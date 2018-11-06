Children hold charity collection for struggling new mums in Milton Keynes

Youngsters from across Milton Keynes have been donating nappies, blankets, toys and clothes to Baby Basics.

With help from their generous parents, new-borns, toddlers and pre-schoolers collected more than 250 bags for the volunteer-led charity. Baby Basics, based in Stacey Bushes.

Moving the donations

It provides much needed essentials to parents who find themselves in times of need or financial difficulty.

During National Baby Swimming Week, Water Babies Bucks and Beds appealed to the parents and loved ones of the little ones who swim with them at Woughton Leisure Centre, Milton Keynes University Hospital, DW Sports and at Holiday Inn Milton Keynes.

During the weeklong event last month, children were asked to bring a donation – however big or small – along to their weekly swimming lesson, for teachers to donate to Baby Basics, on behalf of Water Babies. Items included baby wipes, shampoo, towels, bedding and new-born clothing.

Tamsin Brewis, who has owned Water Babies in Milton Keynes since 2004, couldn’t quite believe how incredible the response to the Water Babies charity collection was, with the Water Babies office rapidly filling with donations.

“Our team of teachers just kept filling bag after bag, which all eventually made their way to our office in Banbury," she said.

"The parents who swim with us are always so supportive of the charity work we do and it’s incredible to see just how generous people can be. We supported Baby Basics during baby swimming week because they truly deserve the support and the recognition for the work that they do. If our donations can change the lives of just one new-born, then we’ve done a good job!”

Baby Basics collect, build and package a ‘Moses Basket’ of clothing, toiletries and essential baby equipment, which is then hand delivered to new mothers in the days following birth. The charitable organisation works closely with local midwives and health visitors to ensure that the people who most deserve the support are given it.