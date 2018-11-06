Free blood pressure checks for cats in Milton Keynes

Did you know cats can suffer from high blood pressure, just like humans? There are often no visible signs, but left untreated it can cause blindness and damage the heart or brain.

“High blood pressure is more common in older cats, and those with certain medical conditions like kidney disease," said Andre Cilliers, veterinary surgeon at Milton Keynes Veterinary Group.

"We recommend that all cats over seven years old have their blood pressure checked yearly.”

Blood pressure is measured in cats using similar methods to that used for humans. It’s a quick and relatively straight forward procedure, you can even stay with your cat whilst it’s done.

To raise awareness of the importance of regular blood pressure checks, Milton Keynes Veterinary Group are offering free blood pressure checks for cats over seven years old at their Stoke Road branch in Bletchley during the month of November.

For more information, call 01908 372318