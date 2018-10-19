Health advice for Milton Keynes residents this winter

The temperature is dipping, the nights are drawing in and the first half term of the school year is nearly here. Now is the ideal time to start planning for when winter really arrives by making sure you and your family have protected yourselves against cold and flu viruses.

NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) wants to remind everyone of the range of health services that are available and tips on keeping your family well this winter, which include free flu jabs for those eligible.

To help prevent cold and flu, make sure you and your family wash your hands regularly with warm water and soap, and by throwing away all used tissues. Catch It, Bin It, Kill It.

Dr Nicola Smith, GP at NHS Milton Keynes CCG said: "Using soap and water to clean hands of any germs and throwing away all used tissues will help stop the spread of infection. Having a well-stocked medicine cupboard in case you do become poorly will help relieve symptoms.”

It is also important that the most appropriate service is used in the event of illness. Winter illnesses such as colds and flu can be treated at home with paracetamol, rest and sleep, keeping warm and keep hydrated, or by asking your pharmacist for advice.

You can help protect your child from flu by making sure they have the free flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is free on the NHS for:

Children over the age of 6 months with a long-term health conditionHealth

Children aged 2 and 3 on August 31 2018 – that is, born between September 1 2014 and August 31 2016

Children in reception class and school years 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Children aged between 6 months and 2 years of age who are eligible for the flu vaccine will receive an injected flu vaccine

Children eligible for the flu vaccine aged between 2 and 17 will usually have the flu vaccine nasal spray

Pregnant women

For more information on how to Stay Well this half term visit http://www.miltonkeynesccg.nhs.uk/stay-well-help-us-help-you/