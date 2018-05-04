Megan’s bright idea raises a packet for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

A caring schoolgirl’s creative flair and business mind has helped her net more than £400 for Willen Hospice.

Ten year old Megan Brightman from Towcester raised the money by selling more than 100 pairs of earrings that she handcrafted and sold to family, friends, and even through Leighton Buzzard gift shop Me Me Me.

She was inspired to help the charity after the loss of her uncle, Vic Bass from Furzton, who was cared for by the hospice.

Megan’s mum, Natalie said: “Megan came up with the idea to make and sell the earrings after she heard about the wonderful service that the Hospice at Home team provided for my Uncle Vic. They were true angels and treated him with the love and respect he deserved. I’m so proud of what she has done; she has such a big heart.”

Megan said: “First of all I made some earrings for my mum and my aunty to cheer them up, then when I heard about the hospice and how they’d been there for my family, I thought I could make some more and sell to raise money.

"I loved making them and knowing they would help charity inspired me to make as many as I could. I’m so happy so many people wanted to buy them.”

Megan was officially thanked by Willen Hospice when she presented the fundraising team with a cheque for the amount she has raised. Amy Shaw from the Hospice Fundraising team said: “We are hugely inspired and touched by the dedication and love she has shown. Thank you Megan!”