Milton Keynes Hospice opens its doors to show the public around

Willen Hospice is opening its doors to the community next Friday, November 2.

Members of the public are invited to find out more about the specialist end of life care that they provide at the Hospice on Willen Lake, and in the community.

The open day, which is open to all, will include a chance to meet staff from all areas of the Hospice, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, Wellbeing and Lymphoedema colleagues, Family and Patient Services, and Hospice at Home team.

Peta Wilkinson, chief executive said: “You may have fundraised for us in the past, attended one of our events or sadly lost someone close to you. Perhaps you have heard of Willen Hospice but are not sure what we do.

Our open day is your opportunity to see behind the scenes and find out why the Hospice is such a warm and special part of your local community.”

The day will include hour long tours of the Hospice starting at 10am, 11am, 12noon, 1.30pm and 2.30pm. Places can be booked in advance at www.willen–hospice.org.uk/openday Light refreshments will be provided.