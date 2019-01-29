These are the Milton Keynes surgeries ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment

Milton Keynes' worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions about their experience on behalf of the NHS in March 2018, including how they rated the surgery where they are registered.

Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Milton Keynes surgeries (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries.

Fern Grove, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 3HN. 44 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

1. Water Eaton Health Centre

Gloucester Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5DF44. 10 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

2. Dr S A Mushtaq & Partners

Whalley Drive, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 6EN. 45 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

3. Parkside Medical Centre

1 Perrydown, Wastel Bean Hill, Milton Keynes, MK6 4NE. 46.3 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

4. Dr Cassidy and Partners

