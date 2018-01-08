MP visits 'outstanding' Willen Medical Centre

Having successfully fought to reopen the Newport Pagnell Medical Centre in Willen last year, Mark Lancaster MP has paid a visit to the surgery for an update on their progress.

Mark caught up with Caroline Rollings, managing partner and senior partner Dr Asha Chandola to learn more about the services they offer and how the surgery is working to increase their patient numbers.

Recent enquiries made by the practice team at Willen discovered that residents were under the impression that they must attend the Medical Centre in Newport Pagnell to receive all health care services.

This is not the case, Willen surgery is open every day and also operates a full service.

“After campaigning very hard for a number of years to reopen the surgery, I naturally want to ensure the service is being fully utilised," Mark said.

"Willen has capacity to take on new patients so, if you are new to MK and live within their catchment area, do register with a surgery which has recently been graded outstanding in the latest CQC report”.

To register visit either of the surgeries with the required documents, which are available to view online http://www.npmc.nhs.uk/