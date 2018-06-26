Pedal all over heart disease at the British Heart Foundation’s Milton Keynes Bike Ride

Make your mark in the fight against heart and circulatory disease by joining over 1300 cyclists and signing up to the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Milton Keynes Bike Ride on Sunday, July 8.

The action packed festival of cycling is suitable for all abilities, as participants can choose an on or off-road route and a 50 km or 50 mile course.

In 2017, those who took on the challenge helped to raise over £55,000 towards life saving heart research, which will help us better understand how to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory disease, which is the cause of more than a quarter (26%) of all deaths in the UK.

Emma Rowlandson, event organiser at the BHF, said: “Challenging yourself to the Milton Keynes Bike Ride is a fantastic way to support the nation’s heart charity and save lives.

“By taking on this exciting challenge, every step you take will be helping bring us closer to putting the brakes on the devastation caused by heart disease. Our research has already helped halve death rates from heart and circulatory disease over the past 50 years, but there is still so much more to be done.

“Around 23,500 people are currently living with heart and circulatory disease in Milton Keynes and it is responsible for over 400 deaths in the town each year. We urgently need the people of Milton Keynes to help us beat heartbreak forever and support us in our search for more lifesaving breakthroughs.”

The BHF relies on the generosity of its supporters, through fundraising events like Milton Keynes Bike Ride, to pay for life saving research. Sign up to join the fight today by visiting www.bhf.org.uk/mkbikeride.