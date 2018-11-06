St John Ambulance in Milton Keynes launches challenge for potential youth leaders

As national Youth Work Week gets underway (5-11 November), St John Ambulance in Milton Keynes is looking for inspiring volunteers to help young people unlock their full potential and develop life skills, through its new Three Week Challenge.

The nation’s leading first aid charity builds generations of life savers through its Badger and Cadet groups; aimed at seven to 10-year-olds and 11 to 17-year-olds, respectively.

And its Olney, Bletchley, and Wolverton and Central MK units are offering people the opportunity to attend three of their weekly sessions to support their work with young people, to get a taste of the exciting programmes on offer, and – possibly – commit to becoming a youth leader or helper in the longer term.

In Olney, the challenge takes place on:

November 13, 20, and 27

St John Ambulance, Ambulance Hall, Wellingborough Road, Olney, MK46 4BJ.

From 6:30pm until 9pm

Email: Deanna.bavington@sja.org.uk or Alan.Hamilton@sja.org.uk for more information.

On Sunday, November 4, Olney Cadets gave first aid demonstrations and handed out leaflets about the challenge to members of the public at the Olney Fireworks display at the recreation ground (see pic).

In Bletchley, the challenge takes place on:

November 28, and December 5 and 12

St John Ambulance, Blackmoor Gate, Furzton, Milton Keynes, MK4 1DA

From 6:30pm until 9pm

Email: Matthew.Seabrook@sja.org.uk for more information.

In Wolverton and Central MK, the challenge takes place on:

November 26 and December 3 and 10

St John Ambulance, Oxman Lane, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, MK12 6LF

From 6:30pm until 9pm

Email: Elaine.Mobbs@sja.org.uk for more information.

Yesterday, Wolverton and Central MK Cadets gave first aid demonstrations and handed out leaflets about the challenge to members of the public at the Wolverton fireworks display at the recreation ground (see pic).

St John Ambulance Area Manager David Willis said: “Three weeks is all it takes to find out just how fun and rewarding volunteering with young people can be.

“You’ll start by seeing our youth programme in action, then find out where you fit in.

“Our team of experienced volunteers will support you every step of the way; by week three you’ll be supporting, or even running, an activity of your own.

“Everyone who takes on the challenge will be helping us deliver an inclusive, accessible and inspiring programme that meets the aspirations and needs of young people, including training the next generation in first aid and other essential life skills.

“If you find inspiring young people as exciting as we do, we would love you to join us.”

The Three Week Challenge is commitment-free and no previous experience is necessary.

For more information on St John Ambulance, including how to make a donation, volunteering opportunities, and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.