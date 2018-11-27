Support Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes on Giving Tuesday

Local people are being urged to show their support for Willen Hospice today as part of this year’s #givingtuesday campaign.

The national initiative encourages the public to raise money for their favourite charity on a single day in any way they choose.

Willen Hospice is using the campaign to highlight how important the support of local people is.

To provide specialist end-of-life care to people in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas, the Hospice needs to raise £4.7 million a year, that’s £9 every single minute. Without it the Hospice simply couldn’t continue its vital care for the local community.

Peta Wilkinson, Willen Hospice chief executive, said: “Willen Hospice has fantastic supporters and we are grateful for every penny they raise for us. Fundraising is vital to ensure we can offer the services we do, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“With all the buzz of Black Friday, Giving Tuesday is a great way to focus people’s minds on doing something amazing for their chosen charity. We hope local people will think of Willen Hospice on Tuesday and do what they can to support the care we provide to the local community”.

The Hospice has set up a donation page to make giving as simple as possible. Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/givingtuesday to donate now.