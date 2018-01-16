Whitespace Studio banishes the January blues with random acts of kindness in Milton Keynes

‘Blue Monday’ said to be the most depressing day of the year, was made a little easier in Stony Stratford yesterday, when Whitespace Yoga & Wellbeing Studio hit the High Street to spread kindness by handing out envelopes containing £10 to passers by.

Recipients were asked to spend the £10 to make a small act of kindness - a good deed such as paying for someone else’s parking, buying a stranger a coffee, donating to a charity or buying a meal for someone homeless.

Deborah Berryman, yoga teacher and founder of Whitespace Studio said: “Random acts of kindness are important to our wellbeing and happiness, and are an essential step to creating a kinder community.

"Each year we’re on a mission to have fun, be kind and inspire as many people as possible to do the same. Every little thing counts, as small as holding the door open for someone could be the highlight of someone’s day and make them smile. We hope this has inspired others to take a step out of their busy lives to give the gift of kindness to someone else.”

Through yoga, pilates and meditation, Whitespace Studio has helped to improve the health and wellbeing of more than 6,500 residents in Milton Keynes over the last seven years, and continues to do so with a variety of classes each week.

Whitespace Yoga and Wellbeing Studio offers 50 classes each week catering to all abilities. With classes including, yoga, pilates, Tai chi, meditation and specialist courses and workshops for pregnancy and mummy and baby.

