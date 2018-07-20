Willen Hospice wants to know if Milton Keynes people have a head for heights

Willen Hospice is challenging local people to test their nerve by taking on an abseil in support of the charity.

The unforgettable experience is taking place on Saturday 11 August at the Northampton Lift Tower, the tallest permanent abseil structure in the world.

The 400 foot drop offers an amazing personal challenge and is a fantastic way to raise money to help Willen Hospice to provide its specialist end-of-life care to patients and their families in the local area.

Head of events and community fundraising manager, Sarah Sweet-Rowley said: “Whether you’ve abseiled before or a complete newcomer, our abseil is a great way to do something amazing for your local Hospice. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Northampton Lift Tower once again.

"They will provide all the training and equipment for the challenge so our abseilers feel comfortable and ready for their challenge. I did it myself last year and it is definitely something I will never forget!”

To register for the abseil visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/abseil or call the events team on 01908 303052.

Registration is £80 with an additional fundraising target of £300.